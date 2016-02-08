San Francisco's Restaurant Scene is Growing Faster Than New York’s

According to a new report, San Francisco’s restaurant industry is growing more rapidly than New York’s.

F&W Editors
February 08, 2016

The payments company First Data found that on average, San Francisco’s restaurant industry has outpaced New York's from 2013 to 2015. Last year, the Bay Area city's growth rate was nearly double New York's. How come? It seems that SF diners are spending their money on more diverse, higher-ticket meals from categories like Mexican, Asian, sushi and vegetarian. New York's best-performing categories were a bit more prosaic: pizza shops, delis and cafés—all places where the average receipt is comparatively low. Intriguingly, the study found that both cities experienced negative growth at French restaurants.

