San Francisco's Restaurant Revival

Nojo Ramen Tavern

Creamy chicken broth, not traditional pork, flavors the noodles at this outpost of a Japanese restaurant group. nojosf.com.

Cala

A star in her native Mexico, chef Gabriela Cámara focuses on seasonal ceviches here. On weekdays, customers can score inventive tacos at the back entrance. calarestaurant.com.

Petit Crenn

Dominique Crenn creates rustic French dishes inspired by her childhood in Brittany. petitcrenn.com.

Little Gem

The hearty yet healthy dishes at this all-day café, like trumpet mushrooms with tomato-bacon stew and kale, are dairy- and gluten-free. www.littlegem.restaurant.

Nightbird

After years heading kitchens for Daniel Patterson, chef Kim Alter serves whimsical, weekly-changing tasting menus at her own restaurant. Quirky touches include shared plates that break in two like a friendship necklace.