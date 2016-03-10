Saddest Study Ever Links Eating Carbs to Lung Cancer

It pains us to report this news: A new study has found foods with a high glycemic index like white bread and bagels could increase your risk of lung cancer. Ironically, non-smokers are at greater risk.

Scientists found that eating carbohydrates with a high glycemic index causes spikes in blood glucose and insulin, which increases the level of a hormone called Insulin-Like Growth Factors and high levels of IGFs are known to elevate the risk of lung cancer. “We observed a 49 percent increased risk of lung cancer among subjects with the highest daily GI compared to those with the lowest daily GI,” lead study author Dr. Stephanie Melkonian told the Daily Mail. Researchers also found that among a group of people who never smoked in their lifetime, those with high GI levels are twice as likely to get lung cancer, while smokers with high GI are only 31 percent more likely to contract it.

You don’t have to cut out the carbs entirely, thankfully—just the bad ones. Carbs with high GI include white bread, bagels, corn flakes, instant oatmeal, white rice, russet potatoes, pretzels, rice cakes, popcorn and even fruits like melons and pineapple. Instead, researchers suggest eating things like whole wheat or pumpernickel bread, steel-cut oatmeal, barley, sweet potatoes and beans.