Sad Beer/Whisky News

The NY Times reports today that Michael Jackson, probably the pre-eminent beer and whisky critic in the world, died last Thursday at age 65 in his home in London, of a heart attack. For anyone who writes on either of these subjects, Jackson was an invaluable resource, both in his published articles and on his website. Drink to him with a pint of something good, preferably Belgian.
