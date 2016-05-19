Rosé to Drink While You Watch the Bachelorette

ABC's The Bachelorette is back next week, so uncork that huge bottle of wine and get ready to enjoy another season of group dates, dubious statements about "the journey of love," and hot tubs miraculously appearing in the middle of the desert. For the next few months, this season's bachelorette, JoJo Fletcher, will go about the process of selecting a potential future lifemate from a roster of 23 eligible men—among whom include a commercial banker, a firefighter, a singer-song writer (named James Taylor, if you can believe it), a war veteran, and the brother of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. And what better beverage option for viewing a television show that centers around something called a "rose ceremony" than... rosé? The category, however, encompasses wines as diverse as the men in this group—so we've narrowed down a few options for watching this great television spectacle.

Here, 5 bottles worthy of a hometown date (and perfect for enjoying during the show):

NV Berlucchi ‘Cuvée ’61’ Franciacorta Brut Rosé $20

An Italian sparkler produced in the classic Champagne method from Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, this tastes of wild berries, fresh citrus, and brioche. At a fraction of the price of Champagne, can you go wrong?

2015 Bonny Doon Vineyard ‘Vin Gris de Cigare’ California Rosé $16

From the quirky name and label graphics, it’s clear that winemaker Randall Grahm has a sense of humor. His flagship wine, Le Cigare Volant (the Flying Cigar), references an old 1950s law in Châteauneuf-du-Pape banning UFOs from landing in vineyards. Grahm also pays homage to that region by promoting Rhône grape viticulture in the United States. This blend of Grenache, Mourvèdre, Roussanne, and Cinsaut is packed with grapefruit and strawberry notes, finishing with a slight bitterness.

2015 Weingut Jager Wachau Zweigelt Rosé $19

Zweigelt, a crossing of Blaufränkish and Saint-Laurent, is now the most widely planted red variety in Austria. This rosé has inherited its tart cherry notes and subtle spiciness from its parent grapes.

NV Mas de Daumas Gassac 'Frizant’ Pays de l'Hérault Rosé, $22

An iconic producer from the Languedoc region of France, Mas de Daumas Gassac was the first to prove that non-appellation wine in France could compete with the great growths of Bordeaux. The Frizant (a lightly sparkling style) is made from the juice bled off of Cabernet Sauvignon grapes from the estate’s younger vineyards.

2015 Txomin Etxaniz Getariako Txakolina Rosé $17

Txakoli (pronounced “Chock-o-lee”), coming from Spain’s Basque country, is like a dance party in a bottle. Made from the local grapes Hondarrabi Beltza and Hondarrabi Zuri, the wine has a slight effervescence and strong mineral backbone. Simply pouring a wine this fun into a glass would be a shame. That’s not to suggest drinking straight from the bottle (like JoJo’s mom did last season), but we suggest using a Porron, a traditional glass pitcher that allows for a thin stream of wine to be poured directly into your mouth.