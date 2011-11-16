Roast Chicken a la Grant Achatz

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

Grant Achatz's Roast Chicken.

Chicago's 2012 Michelin Guide officially dropped today, leaving Alinea's Grant Achatz as the city's sole chef to hold a coveted three stars. While Achatz prepares mind-bogglingly creative tasting menus at his flagship, he is like his mentor Thomas Keller when it comes to comfort food. Achatz especially loves roast chicken, and Food & Wine has his recipe: In addition to rubbing a garlicky herb butter under the skin, he stuffs his roast chicken with more garlic, herbs and lemon.

