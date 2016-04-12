Rising Star of the Midwest: Indianapolis

Breakfast

F&W Best New Chef Jonathan Brooks serves eclectic global brunch at Milktooth. milktoothindy.com.

Lunch

Old-school hip-hop is an energizing soundtrack for eating the Korean fried chicken buns at Rook. rookindy.com.

Snack

The secret to the superpopular sourdough at the bakery Amelia’s: a cool overnight rise. ameliasbread.com.

Dinner

Italian touches, like Castelvetrano olives on sashimi, lace the dishes at Bluebeard. bluebeardindy.com.