Rising Star of the Midwest: Indianapolis

A four-block stretch of Virginia Avenue is home to four of the city’s most exciting eating destinations. Here’s how to create the ultimate delicious day.

Annie Quigley
April 12, 2016

Breakfast
F&W Best New Chef Jonathan Brooks serves eclectic global brunch at Milktooth. milktoothindy.com.

Lunch
Old-school hip-hop is an energizing soundtrack for eating the Korean fried chicken buns at Rook. rookindy.com.

Snack
The secret to the superpopular sourdough at the bakery Amelia’s: a cool overnight rise. ameliasbread.com.

Dinner
Italian touches, like Castelvetrano olives on sashimi, lace the dishes at Bluebeard. bluebeardindy.com. 

