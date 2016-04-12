Rising Star of the Midwest: Indianapolis

© Nicole Franzen
A four-block stretch of Virginia Avenue is home to four of the city’s most exciting eating destinations. Here’s how to create the ultimate delicious day.
Breakfast
F&W Best New Chef Jonathan Brooks serves eclectic global brunch at Milktooth. milktoothindy.com.
Lunch
Old-school hip-hop is an energizing soundtrack for eating the Korean fried chicken buns at Rook. rookindy.com.
Snack
The secret to the superpopular sourdough at the bakery Amelia’s: a cool overnight rise. ameliasbread.com.
Dinner
Italian touches, like Castelvetrano olives on sashimi, lace the dishes at Bluebeard. bluebeardindy.com.