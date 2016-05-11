Rise of the Brewery Chef

Brewer's Table, Minneapolis

What to Eat: Foie gras with fermented brussels sprouts.

What to Drink: Red wine barrel-aged sour ale Pentagram

Small Brewpub, Dallas

What to Eat: Warm beets with lardo and basil gremolata.

What to Drink: Black Pepper Pils, a spiced pilsner-rye blend.

Arts District Brewing Co., L.A.

What to Eat: Chicken confit sandwich.

What to Drink: Smooth, malty Irish red Stumblin Dublin.

Edmund's Oast, Charleston, SC

What to Eat: Carrot, egg and potato salad (pictured).

What to Drink: Australasia, a dry, citrusy sparkling ale.



