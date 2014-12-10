The Right Way to Microwave a Chocolate Chip Cookie

Everyone has a favorite type of chocolate chip cookie, but not everyone is as incredibly specific as chef Kristen Kish. In this video from F&W’s Chefs in Conversation series, Kish details her ideal chocolate chip cookie and shares her method for microwaving cookies to warm, chewy, melty perfection.

