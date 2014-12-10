The Right Way to Microwave a Chocolate Chip Cookie

In this video from F&W’s Chefs in Conversation series, Kish details her ideal chocolate chip cookie and shares her method for microwaving cookies to warm, chewy, melty perfection.

F&W Editors
December 10, 2014

Everyone has a favorite type of chocolate chip cookie, but not everyone is as incredibly specific as chef Kristen Kish. In this video from F&W’s Chefs in Conversation series, Kish details her ideal chocolate chip cookie and shares her method for microwaving cookies to warm, chewy, melty perfection.

Related: 12 Incredible Chocolate Chip Cookies
America's Best Chocolate Chip Cookies
8 Great Store-Bought Holiday Cookies

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up