Rick Bayless’s Top 5 Grilling Recipes

In this week’s video from Panna, Rick Bayless, the Chicago chef known for his masterful Mexican food, reveals a cool tip for grilling garlic until it's the perfect level of sweetness. Grilled garlic is delicious as a garnish or spread over lightly charred bread, but you still need a main event. Here, five of Bayless’s best grilling recipes, from rack of lamb to spicy shrimp.

1. Carne Asada with Black Beans

For a simplified version of the dish Bayless makes at Frontera Grill, which includes fried plantain and fresh guacamole, simply serve the spice-marinated grilled steaks with canned black beans and avocado.

2. Rack of Lamb with Pasilla Chiles

This tender lamb gets incredible flavor from a rub of garlic, dried chiles, honey, vinegar, oregano and cumin.

3. Catfish with Tomatillo and Garlic Sauce

Meaty, moist catfish is one of Rick Bayless’s favorite candidates for the grill.

4. Smoky Peanut Mole with Grilled Quail

The smokiness of the grilled quail brings out the chipotle in the easy, crowd-pleasing mole.

5. Shrimp with Spicy Chipotle-Tomato Sauce

While in Ensenada, Rick Bayless had salsa negra (black salsa), a smoky chipotle-based sauce, over raw oysters. Here, he blends just a small amount of it with tomatoes to serve with grilled shrimp.

