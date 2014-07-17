Rick Bayless Makes Grilling Garlic Easy

Last week, F&W launched a new video series with Panna, a video cooking magazine that features incredible chefs. We’re thrilled with this week’s installment starring Rick Bayless, the Chicago master of Mexican cuisine.

Grilling garlic is a terrific way to mellow out its piquant bite, resulting in a sweet, smoky, incredible flavor. It’s fantastic in dishes like this salsa, which can be served with anything from sausages to shrimp. In the video above, Bayless reveals how to know exactly when the garlic is done grilling and the easy way to squeeze the cloves out of the papery skin.

