Rick Bayless Joins the Circus, Makes Enchiladas

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

© Lucy Schaeffer

Enchiladas Suizas

This week, chef Rick Bayless announced that he would be joining the circus. The Chicago Tribune reports that for four weeks next spring, the first Top Chef Masters winner will star in "Rick Bayless in Cascabel," a food-centric circus show at Chicago’s Lookingglass Theatre. Tickets will include a three-course meal and hors d’oeuvres prepared at Bayless’s nearby Frontera Grill. We’re not sure about Bayless’s acrobatic skills, but we know his expertise in Mexican cuisine is indisputable when we try recipes like this one for creamy, spicy chicken enchiladas.