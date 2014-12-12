The Richest, Gooiest Chocolate Bread Pudding Ever

This soft, warm bread pudding from Andrew Zimmern is super-chocolatey and rich—a perfect match with vanilla or coffee ice cream.

Andrew Zimmern
December 11, 2014

This warm, rich and chocolatey bread pudding from Andrew Zimmern is a great crowd-pleasing dessert for the Holiday season.

It’s winter and you need a dessert like this in your repertoire for the holidays. Go ahead, you know you want this. I don’t think there’s anything more I can add. Get the recipe.

