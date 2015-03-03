The Rich, Crunchy Sweet Potato Tempura You Should Definitely Try

F&W Editors
March 03, 2015

Chef Shaun Hergatt visits Kyo Ya in New York City's East Village for the delicious sweet potato tempura. "Every single time that I come here it knocks my socks off," he says of the umami-packed dish.

