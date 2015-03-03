The Rich, Crunchy Sweet Potato Tempura You Should Definitely Try

Chef Shaun Hergatt visits Kyo Ya in New York City's East Village for the delicious sweet potato tempura.
Chef Shaun Hergatt visits Kyo Ya in New York City's East Village for the delicious sweet potato tempura. "Every single time that I come here it knocks my socks off," he says of the umami-packed dish.
Food & Wine is partnering with Chefs Feed, a brilliant chef-driven guide to the country's best restaurants and dishes (now available as an app), to bring you a series of gorgeous videos featuring the country's best cooking talents. Check back each week for a new installment.
