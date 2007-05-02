Restaurant Buzz in Stowe

I know I should have Spring fever, but after yesterday’s Ski Vermont press event, I’m already anticipating winter. Vermont’s ski-industry reps were in town to share what’s new and exciting for the upcoming season. The biggest buzz: the opening of Stowe Mountain Lodge. Slated to open this fall, the new mountainside property is looking to raise the luxe factor of East Coast ski resorts with an 18-hole golf course (opening this spring), a 21,000-square-foot spa and a fabulous new restaurant that will pay homage to the state’s amazing artisan and agricultural products.



Gabriel Frasca and Amanda Lydon of Nantucket’s Straight Wharf Restaurant were brought in to consult on the project. The name is still in flux (Evergreen was the latest name being considered), and they are still searching for the right chef to run the show (the PR team says they have someone in mind, and the decision could be made as soon as week’s end). What is certain is that the restaurant will work closely with the Vermont Fresh Network and the Vermont Agency of Agriculture to showcase local products like Jasper Hill cheese, Boyden Valley wine and vegetables from Pete’s Greens.

