René Redzepi to Bring Noma Pop-Up to the Mandarin Oriental Tokyo

In the best-news-ever department: The world’s best chef, René Redzepi, will be spending January 2015 in residence in the world’s best food city, Tokyo.

Specifically, Redzepi will launch a pop-up version of his extraordinary restaurant Noma at the Mandarin Oriental. He’ll take over the 44-seat restaurant on the hotel’s 37th floor. With views of Mount Fuji in the background, Redzepi will transform the space into a Nordic haven. But he’s bringing only a few things from Copenhagen. Redzepi spent this past January in Tokyo, familiarizing himself with ingredients that will be in season when he’s there next year: the lemons, the oranges, the bamboo shoots. He’s out to make Japan proud: He and the Mandarin Oriental team are booking a fisherman in Hokkaido for the month of January and scouting Japanese ceramics for serving, among many other things.

If this doesn’t sound like the best news ever, I’m not sure what will. Hurry up, January 2015.

The dates: January 9-31, 2015 (and possibly/hopefully longer).

Reservations: Pay attention, this is a little tricky. They’ll start taking bookings June 23, 2014, for the whole run.

For Lunch reservations: noma.dk/japan.

For Dinner reservations: Mandarinoriental.com/Tokyo/. Dinner reservations must include a stay at the Mandarin Oriental.

Related: The Creative Life of Chefs René Redzepi and Daniel Patterson

René Redzepi Reveals the Original Speech He Wrote for Winning World's Best Restaurant

René Redzepi and a Taco Party at Food & Wine