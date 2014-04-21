(RED) Alert! Mario Batali and Pat LaFrieda Call on Chefs and Restaurateurs to Help Fight AIDS

F&W Chef-in-Residence Mario Batali and meat master Pat LaFrieda are teaming up for EAT (RED), DRINK (RED), SAVE LIVES. The duo is asking food businesses to put a (RED)-inspired dish or cocktail on menus from June 1 to June 10, and pledge a portion of sales proceeds to The Global Fund to Fight AIDS. As an added incentive, LaFrieda is offering participating restaurants 50 percent off three cuts of meat. Follow along with the campaign by using the hashtag #86AIDS (86 being the industry term for dishes that are wiped off a menu). Watch the above video for Batali and LaFrieda’s call to the culinary industry, and learn more about the cause at eatdrinkred.org.

