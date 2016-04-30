Recover from Cinco de Mayo with These Refreshing Drinks

Cure your hangover with these delicious nonalcoholic drinks.

F&W Editors
April 30, 2016

Not ready for another tequila shot? Try recovering from Cinco de Mayo festivities with one of these refreshing virgin drinks.

1. Ginger-Mint Lemonade

Freshly grated ginger adds terrific spice to lemonade.

2. Cilantro-Celery Juice Punch

This bright green blend gets its zippy, herby taste from an entire bunch of cilantro.

3. Cucumber-and-Mint "Fauxjito"

A booze-free riff on a classic mojito from Food & Wine's own Justin Chapple, this refreshing cocktail gets its bubbles from club soda and a little sweetness from agave. Encourage the mother of honor to enjoy it with her feet up, far away from the dulcet tones of Dora The Explorer.

This virgin riff on a classic mojito takes just five minutes to make.

4. Hibiscus Swizzle

Either mixed-berry or pomegranate juice is great for this bright cocktail.

 

5. Tuscan Fresco

Peach nectar and cranberry juice star in this nonalcoholic sparkling drink.

