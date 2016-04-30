Recover from Cinco de Mayo with These Refreshing Drinks

Not ready for another tequila shot? Try recovering from Cinco de Mayo festivities with one of these refreshing virgin drinks.

Freshly grated ginger adds terrific spice to lemonade.

This bright green blend gets its zippy, herby taste from an entire bunch of cilantro.

A booze-free riff on a classic mojito from Food & Wine's own Justin Chapple, this refreshing cocktail gets its bubbles from club soda and a little sweetness from agave. Encourage the mother of honor to enjoy it with her feet up, far away from the dulcet tones of Dora The Explorer. © CON POULOS

This virgin riff on a classic mojito takes just five minutes to make.

Either mixed-berry or pomegranate juice is great for this bright cocktail.

Peach nectar and cranberry juice star in this nonalcoholic sparkling drink.