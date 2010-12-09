© Courtesy Claudia Pearson

I love flipping through my mother's recipes, handwritten on personalized card stock and kept in organized boxes. My own recipe binder, composed mainly of online printouts, seems quite sterile by comparison. Maybe that's why I love the new recipe greeting cards from illustrator Claudia Pearson, who has done drawings for Calvin Klein and The New Yorker. The cards are all adorable recipe illustrations, with room for a personal note inside and the full recipe on the back. There are 12 of them categorized by season, such as a summer zucchini pasta or a fall recipe for plum ketchup (left).