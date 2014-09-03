The Rebirth of Cincinnati’s Beer Scene

After a night on the line, most chefs have a go-to drink, from cheap beer to a house bartender’s expert cocktail. Here, star chefs reveal their favorite drinks.

When you think of the country’s brewing epicenters, you may think of Milwaukee, Boston, San Francisco, Denver and Portland, Oregon—and probably not Cincinnati. But chef Daniel Wright of Senate, Abigail Street and Pontiac Bourbon and BBQ makes a strong case for why we should all look to that city for great craft brews. “Cincinnati was the brewing capital of the US until Prohibition, with more breweries per capita than anywhere else, and something like 2,000 saloons within a square mile,” he says. Now, new breweries are starting to pop up. Wright suggests starting with MadTree’s Happy Amber ale. “It’s got plenty of hops but doesn’t dry your tongue out. It’s almost a session beer. And it pairs well with lots of foods. So you can have some mussels, a hot dog, slam oysters down and drink a couple of them.”

