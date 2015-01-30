Ray Isle's Ultimate Super Bowl Sunday Beverage Plan

Having people over? Planning to serve them something besides water? If you want them to actually stay for the game, that's an excellent idea. I headed over to the Today Show recently with some punch bowls and six-packs (literally) to share some super drinks with the always effervescent Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb. Watch the full clip here.

Pom-Pom Punch for the Patriots

Makes 12 drinks



Two bottles Zinfandel or other fruity red wine

1 cup VS Cognac or brandy

2/3 cup simple syrup

1/2 cup pomegranate juice

3 cups team-color fruit: blueberries and diced red apples

Ice



In a pitcher or punch bowl, combine wine, Cognac or brandy, simple syrup, juice and fruit. Refrigerate until the drink is chilled and the flavors are blended, 4 to 8 hours. Serve in ice-filled punch cups or wine glasses.





Super Sangria for the Seahawks

Makes 12 drinks



Two bottles Chardonnay

1 cup VS Cognac or brandy

1/2 cup simple syrup

1/4 cup white grape juice

3 cups team-color fruit: diced kiwis, limes, green apples, green grapes, blueberries

Ice



In a pitcher or punch bowl, combine wine, cognac or brandy, simple syrup, juice, and fruit. Refrigerate until the drink is chilled and the flavors are blended, 4 to 8 hours. Serve in ice-filled punch cups or wine glasses.





...And Beer



I believe there is a commandment engraved in stone somewhere that says: “THOU SHALT NOT WATCH FOOTBALL WITHOUT BEER." So, definitely have beer on hand. But for true team spirit, go local: Both Washington and New England are packed with great craft breweries. Here are six suggestions.



Seahawks

Hilliard Brewery The 12th Can Pale Ale

A straight-up pale ale with a little zip from Cascade hops; Hilliard brought this out in 2013 and re-released it after the Seahawks won last year's game.



Dick's Brewing Co. 12 Man Pale Ale

Centralia-based Dick's Brewing Co. started its existence as a smokehouse. They still make some fine smoked sausages, but they also make this crisp, lightly bitter pale ale, named after the Seahawks' intensely loud fan base.



Elysian Brewing Company Space Dust IPA

Elysian, one of Washington's most revered craft brewers, was recently bought by Anheuser-Busch. Craft beer fans will debate what the results of this will be, but it doesn't change the fact that the brewery's Space Dust IPA is a terrific beer.



Patriots

Allagash Brewing Company White

Allagash, in Portland, Maine, makes one of the best Belgian-style white ales in the country. Coriander and citrus rind give it a lightly spicy fruitiness that's hard to resist.



Smuttynose Finestkind IPA

Smuttynose is named after Smuttynose Island, which lies off the New Hampshire coast. Its Finestkind IPA isn't a blow-the-doors-off hop-blast brew, but it definitely has plenty of citrus-hop character.



Sam Adams Boston Lager

Beer geeks may debate whether the Boston Brewing Co. is too big to still be considered a craft brewer, but if you say “Boston” and “beer,” Sam Adams is impossible not to think of next. It's a great go-Pats choice.

