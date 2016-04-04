Ravi Kapur of San Francisco’s Liholiho Yacht Club is a 2016 F&W Best New Chef

Restaurant motto: "Get Jag," an island term for "party on." Read more about this amazing San Francisco talent, one of the new Food & Wine Best New Chefs.
Where: Liholiho Yacht Club, San Francisco
871 Sutter St.; 415-440-5446; liholihoyachtclub.com
Why Kapur is amazing: The Hawaiian-born chef has created a frenzy for the food of his home state, serving exuberant dishes like tuna poke with sesame oil and nori crackers, and caviar with furikake brioche.
Born: Honolulu, 1976
Résumé: Prospect, Boulevard, San Francisco; Coyote Café, The Compound, Santa Fe, New Mexico
Quintessential dish: Steamed beef tongue buns with poppy seed
How Liholiho got its start: As a pop-up at local restaurants and bars owned by friends, like State Bird Provisions, Citizen's Band, Contigo and Bloodhound.
Where the restaurant name comes from: The Maui street where Kapur's uncles lived in the 80s. The place is an homage to the beach parties they threw for their friends.
Restaurant motto: "Get Jag," an island term for "party on"
Restaurant decoration: The dramatic black-and-white picture that hangs over the bar is of Kapur’s mother.
Strongest childhood food memory: Getting shaved ice with his grandparents in Hawaii and going to Chinatown with them daily; watching his grandma haggle with vendors for ingredients.
Guilty-pleasure food: Sour Patch Kids
Three items you’ll always find in his fridge: IPA; local chile sauce; ground bean paste.
Liholiho’s most popular Instagram spot: The "Aloha," spelled out in blue tiles on the floor
