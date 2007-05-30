Raising a Foodie Kid

In today's New York Times, David Kamp writes about the chicken finger epidemic in restaurants. Kids, it seems, are eating them like they're going out of style, and completely missing the opportunity to try anything else. I have two young kids and I think he's spot-on--but I am also guilty of succumbing to their limited tastes, despite the fact that I have always been an adventurous eater. Lately, however, I've found that as long as what's on their plate is familiar, my kids are more than happy to try what's on my plate. And often, they like what I have more! My son now will venture to order linguine with clam sauce, miso-glazed cod and yako tofu, because he tried them off my plate first. And my daughter (who just turned three) has just discovered that she loves black beans and yellow rice. My suggestion? It's okay to placate children at restaurants (it's no place to pick a fight), but try to get a little experimental yourself, and let your kids know just how much you love what you're eating. My guess is you'll ultimately get the results you want—without a struggle.