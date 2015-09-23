Raisin Bread Can Explain the Entire Universe

Astrophysics and food rarely overlap, but there is one instance in which the complex science and baking coincide. Physicists often use a loaf of raisin bread rising in the oven to explain a totally massive, mind-boggling concept: the expansion of the universe.

Here's the crib notes version: From our vantage point on Earth, galaxies that are more distant appear to move away from us faster than those that are closer to us. Why? To fully comprehend the concept, you have to master the use of phrases like "redshift" and "Hubble parameter," which leaves many non-physicists (like us) pretty confused. Enter the Raisin Bread Analogy: Imagine a ball of raisin dough. As it rises, the dough expands and the raisins move outwards with it. But the raisins closer to the edge of the dough move faster and proportionally farther than those in the center of the dough. It's still confusing, but it's a little easier to understand through baking terms rather than astrophysics-isms.

For delicious bread recipes that won't hurt your brain, check out these ideas.

Related: America's Best Bread Bakeries

F&W's Ultimate Bread Guide

9 No-Fail Quick Breads

