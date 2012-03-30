Rachel Swaby, Futuristic Foodie

Courtesy of Rachel Swaby

F&W's April issue spotlights tech toys for foodies. Here, writer Rachel Swaby shares her wired culinary wish list.

The Smart Grocery Store

If you have a supermarket reward card dangling from a keychain, the store is already tracking what you buy. Why can’t it do more with the data? At the very least, I should be able to call up past purchases, to help me create shopping lists. Or recipes and coupons could be beamed to my phone, depending on the aisle I’m in.

The Intelligent Fridge

LG recently introduced a fridge with a brain (for recipes), Wi-Fi (for talking to other LG appliances) and an interior webcam (for answering the eternal question: Am I out of eggs?). lg.com.

Food in the Cloud

Nearly all my email, photos, documents and music exist in “the cloud,” and I want to catalog my food experiences there, too. That way, I’ll never forget the name of that great Malbec I had last weekend.

Better Recipe Recommendations

Netflix improved its movie-recommendation service by offering a $1 million prize. Someone should do the same for recipe sites, since I haven’t found a single one that gets it right.

Appliances That Talk

Google is dreaming of a future in which appliances can communicate to an Android device. My dishwasher would ping me to say that it’s full; then I could add soap and run it, all from my phone.

Rachel Swaby is a San Francisco–based freelance journalist and frequent contributor to Wired and Gizmodo.



