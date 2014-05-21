Quinoa Sauté with Grüner Veltliner

Asparagus is one of those classic (almost) impossible-to-pair ingredients, but Austrian Grüner Veltliner is up for the challenge.

Kristin Donnelly
May 21, 2014

These healthy recipes are all created to pair with wine (which has 120 to 150 calories for a 5-ounce glass)—all for 600 calories or fewer.

This dish is essentially vegan, but to up the umami quotient I love adding a sprinkling of Japanese furikake seasoning, which is a blend of seaweed, toasted sesame seeds and ground dried fish. If you can’t find it, sprinkle on some seaweed flakes or snipped nori. To turn this dish into a heartier meal, you can top it with an egg or stir in some rotisserie chicken.

Asparagus and Snap Pea Sauté with Quinoa and Furikake
Total: 25 MIN
4 Servings

1 cup quinoa, rinsed
Salt
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
5 ramps or scallions, thinly sliced crosswise, white and green parts separated
1 pound asparagus, tough ends snapped, spears cut into 1½ inch lengths (about 3 cups)
1 pound snap peas, halved crosswise if large
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
Furikake seasoning or seaweed flakes, for sprinkling (optional)

1. In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the quinoa until it is tender and the tails are visible, about 20 minutes. Drain.

2. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the white parts of the ramps and cook over high heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and softened, about 1 minute. Add the asparagus and cook, stirring, until barely crisp-tender, 3 to 5 minutes, depending on the thickness of the asparagus. Add the snap peas and cook until hot, 2 minutes. Add the quinoa and cook until incorporated and heated through, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat and stir in the lemon juice.

3. Transfer the quinoa sauté to bowls, sprinkle with furikake seasoning and serve.

Wine: A light, bright Grüner Veltliner, such as 2012 Erdenlied.

One Serving 284 cal, 9 gm fat, 1.2 gm sat fat, 42 gm carb, 7.5 gm fiber, 11 gm protein.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

Related: 16 Incredible Quinoa Dishes
25 Fantastic Asparagus Recipes
Tuna's Perfect Pairing? Try Bordeaux

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up