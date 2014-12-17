Quince is the Key to Delicious Winter Cocktails

Akasha Richmond's favorite winter cocktail is made with tart quince. 

F&W Editors
December 17, 2014

After a night on the line, most chefs have a go-to drink, from cheap beer to a house bartender’s expert cocktail. Here, star chefs reveal their favorite drinks.

At her eponymous L.A. restaurant, Akasha Richmond doesn’t like to waste anything. So when she makes quince jam, she uses the leftover cores and peels to make a tart, aromatic quince syrup by tossing the trimmings into a pot with water, sugar, lemon peel and lemon juice. She mixes the syrup with vodka to make her favorite holiday cocktail. “It’s delicious,” she says. The vibrant winter fruit is also delicious in mulled cider and this sparkling rosé sangria.

