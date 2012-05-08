Quick Chicken Milanese with Sage Butter Has Good Vibes

© Fredrika Stjärne / Chicken Milanese

A rep for multi-tasking empire builder Rachael Ray had a funny chat with the New York Post’s gossipy Page Six today. Apparently, Ray did not have her staff burn sage to rid bad vibes from Martha Stewart’s former studio. The ritual in question might work for exorcisms, but Ray doesn't seem to need any supernatural help when it comes to success. We also have an affinity for sage but prefer to use it for cooking dishes like this quick and crisp chicken Milanese served with a rich sage-and-lemon-butter sauce.

