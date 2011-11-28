Quick and Light Vinegar-Braised Chicken

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

Vinegar-Braised Chicken

After Thanksgiving and the requisite parade of leftovers, your stomach (and oven) deserves some down time before Christmas. These cacciatore-inspired chicken thighs are quickly braised in red wine vinegar instead of red wine, which cuts down on calories while retaining flavor. The chicken browns nicely and the vinegar reduces to a delicious glaze, for a meal that's done in 30 minutes.

