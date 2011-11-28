Quick and Light Vinegar-Braised Chicken

Food & Wine
November 28, 2011

 

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

 Vinegar-Braised Chicken

© Tina Rupp
Vinegar-Braised Chicken

After Thanksgiving and the requisite parade of leftovers, your stomach (and oven) deserves some down time before Christmas. These cacciatore-inspired chicken thighs are quickly braised in red wine vinegar instead of red wine, which cuts down on calories while retaining flavor. The chicken browns nicely and the vinegar reduces to a delicious glaze, for a meal that's done in 30 minutes.

 

Related: Post-Holiday Detox Recipes
Healthy Poultry Dishes
Easy No-Cook Recipes

 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up