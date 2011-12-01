Quest Loves Fried Chicken

© Marcus Nilsson

Fried Chicken Kebabs

When he's not drumming with the Roots on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, Questlove wants to sell fried chicken from food trucks. According to Adweek, Questlove got the idea on the West Coast. "So at three in the morning, I'm watching these people kill all this Mexican corn. And I was like, Man, I want a food truck," he told the publication. His Philly-based start-up, called Quest Loves Food, will focus on Lancaster County fried chicken drumsticks for now, but the idea could lead to a fleet of trucks that caters to music festivals. The basics of any great food truck food: Make it delicious and portable. F&W's fried chicken kebabs start with ground chicken rolled into balls and fried, then served on skewers. Even if Quest doesn't take our suggestion, this fast recipe makes great holiday party food.

