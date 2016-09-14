Put Some Fruit in Your Guacamole

Up your guacamole game.

F&W Editors
September 14, 2016

While you can't go wrong with classic guacamole, or a smoky bacon-studded version, adding fruit to the iconic Mexican dip can be pretty delicious too. From mango to pineapple, here are five ways to fruit-ify your guacamole.

1. Smoked-Chile-and-Mango Guacamole

This sweet, smoky dip is perfect for a Cinco de Mayo party spread.

2. Pineapple-Orange Guacamole

Give guacamole a fruity twist with sweet pineapple chunks and fresh orange juice.

3. Tropical Mango Guacamole

Zesty lime balances the sweetness of diced mango in this easy, 15-minute recipe.

4. Jicama-Mango Guacamole

While traveling through Mexico, chef Patricio Sandoval discovered the ubiquitous snack of thinly sliced mango and jicama spiked with lime and chile, which inspired this terrific party dip.

5. Tomatillo Guacamole

Canned tomatillos make quick work of this healthy guac.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up