Put Some Fruit in Your Guacamole

While you can't go wrong with classic guacamole, or a smoky bacon-studded version, adding fruit to the iconic Mexican dip can be pretty delicious too. From mango to pineapple, here are five ways to fruit-ify your guacamole.

This sweet, smoky dip is perfect for a Cinco de Mayo party spread.

Give guacamole a fruity twist with sweet pineapple chunks and fresh orange juice.

Zesty lime balances the sweetness of diced mango in this easy, 15-minute recipe.

While traveling through Mexico, chef Patricio Sandoval discovered the ubiquitous snack of thinly sliced mango and jicama spiked with lime and chile, which inspired this terrific party dip.

Canned tomatillos make quick work of this healthy guac.