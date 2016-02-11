Prove Your Love and Make Mashed Potatoes

Someone in your life needs mashed potatoes. Maybe it's a spouse, a sibling or a friend who needs cheering up. Eat the mashed potatoes with the recipient, preferably adding a pat of cold butter to each bite, Ephron-style. You might want to watch a movie, but people who need mashed potatoes don't need rom-coms; they need a Die Hard marathon. (Another option would be to watch the movie adaptation of Heartburn, which is not as good as the book but does star Meryl Streep and Jack Nicholson, and also features a great Carly Simon soundtrack.)

Here, 7 great recipes to consider for this special day:

Smoky Mashed Potatoes Meat and potatoes in one perfect dish? Smoked paprika, pancetta and ham? Eat them while you listen to the Platters croon "Smoke Gets in Your Eyes."

The Cheesiest Mashed Potatoes If mashed potatoes are an expression of love, these out-of-this-world cheese-filled mashed potatoes are passionate, on-your-honeymoon love. Make them for your sweetheart, or better yet, for yourself. You deserve them.

Brown Butter Mashed Potatoes How do you make a good thing like mashed potatoes even better? Brown that butter, friend. Nora Ephron would probably want you to brown extra butter so you could drizzle a little more on every bite.

Rich and Creamy Mashed Potatoes When Food & Wine's own Justin Chapple says, "Put mayonnaise in your mashed potatoes," you listen. When someone who is near and dear to you says, "make me mashed potatoes," you make them these super-creamy, silky-smooth mashed potatoes. Everyone wins.

Buttery Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes Gold jewelry out of your Valentine's budget price range this year? Choose a more affordable classic, these buttery Yukon Golds. They soothe the soul, fuel the stomach and are easy on the wallet, too.

Mashed Potato Cake If mashed potatoes are the ultimate comfort food, this divine mashed potato cake is as cozy as wearing flannel pajamas while you snuggle kittens in front of a roaring fire. Crispy on the outside, creamy on the inside. Good eating.

Anchovy Mashed Potatoes Mashed potatoes are something special, but add anchovies, onions and scallions to the picture? Now, that is something to write home about! Buttery, salty, splendid. Perfect for both the anchovy lover and the anchovy skeptic in your life.

Grab the ricer! Grab the potatoes! Mash for love!