Protect Your Beer from Robots, Make Your Wedding Better with Bacon

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let F&W do it for you. Here, four of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Chocolate-Chicken Burger: Japanese burger chain Lotteria just released a new limited-edition burger that's perfect for Valentine’s Day. Advertised as being sweet and salty, the burger features a baked chicken thigh patty topped with lettuce, honey mustard and milk chocolate sauce. Mustard and chocolate, a match made in condiment heaven.

The Bacon-iest Wedding: Cementing not only their love for each other but also their love for bacon, one couple recently got married at the Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival in Des Moines, Iowa. The bouquets featured bacon roses, the dinner was bacon-wrapped pork loin, even the cake was topped with a bacon bride and a bacon groom.

Savory King Cake: It’s king cake season in New Orleans. The sweet confections are an annual Carnival staple but one caterer thinks he found a way to sell even more by capitalizing on two other New Orleans specialties. He's created a muffuletta king cake filled with Italian meats and topped with provolone, and a crawfish king cake iced with sour cream.

Beer-Tasting Robot: Most people imagine a future full of robots who exist to make our lives easier. They’ll wash our clothes, make our food and feed our pets. Apparently, they’ll also drink our beer. Spanish researchers created a robot tongue that is able to differentiate between beers. So far, it has been 82% correct. Watch out sommeliers, it’s coming for you next.

Samurai Robot Server: A Japanese restaurant in Thailand replaced its waiters with robot dressed like samurai. Customers order food using a touch-screen and the robots slide along a track in the floor and return with the food. During down time, the robots dance to Lady Gaga.

