Prince William Started Drinking Wine at 13

Prince William loves wine. How much? He once ran his Aston Martin on fuel made from wine. That’s a true oenophile if we ever heard of one. Turns out, the Prince’s predilection for vino goes way back—way, way back to when he was just 13 years old.

Buried at the end of a very long opinion piece written by Piers Morgan in a recent edition of the Daily Mail is an interesting little bit of dialogue between a 13-year-old Prince William and his mother, the late Princess Diana. In an effort to illustrate William’s game-changing, rebellious, headstrong nature, Morgan wrote out a sort of playlet taken from memories of a private lunch he had with Diana in the mid 1990s.

“During that lunch we had, I remember [William] asking Diana: ‘Can I have some wine, Mummy?’

‘No William, whatever are you thinking?’ she replied, with an indignant face of faux horror.

‘But Mummy, I drink it all the time,’ he retorted.

‘Er, no you don’t,’ she snapped, and you can’t have any…’

‘Yes I can,’ he chuckled with a mischievous grin.

And he did.”

No word as to what wine the young prince preferred, but if his recent purchases are any indication, it probably wasn’t cheap.