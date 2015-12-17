A Primer on Yuzu Kosho, Your New Favorite Spicy, Funky Japanese Condiment

We’re not saying to ditch your beloved Sriracha, but you should definitely make room in your cupboard for yuzu kosho.

December 17, 2015

This fermented Japanese condiment, made with yuzu (a fragrant Asian citrus fruit somewhere between a lime, a lemon and a mandarin orange), chili peppers (either green or red) and salt, is spectacularly funky and tart. In Japan, it's traditional with sashimi, grilled chicken and hot pot. But we encourage you to eat it with pretty much everything. Here, five great ways to use yuzu kosho.

1. Spicy Grilled Shrimp with Yuzu Kosho Pesto 

Supersimple and utterly delicious, these grilled shrimp are topped with a simple sauce of yuzu kosho mixed with ginger, garlic, lemongrass, cilantro and olive oil.

 

2. Yuzu Kosho Cashew Butter Toasts 

Spread on pumpernickel bread toasts, cashew butter spiked with citrusy red yuzu kosho becomes a delicious dessert.

 

3. Grilled Chicken Thighs with Spicy Miso Mayo 

This insanely good Southeast Asian chicken is marinated in a mix of ginger, garlic, yuzu kosho, lemongrass, yuzu juice and cilantro.

 

4. Korean-Style Fried Cauliflower 

This ultra-crispy cauliflower is served with a sweet and fiery sauce made with gochujang, the pepper paste that is a staple of Korean cooking, and yuzu koshu.

 

5. Squid in Tamarind Brown Butter with Green Mango 

Yuzu kosho adds fragrant citrus notes and heat to this brightly flavored dish.

 

