Preview: Dominique Ansel and Alex Stupak's Awesome Ice Cream Tacos

Dominique Ansel has only to look at a dessert and it's transformed into something extra wonderful. (That's the way it seems to me, anyway.) Doughnuts become cronuts. S'mores are converted into sublime ice cream treats, studded with chocolate wafers and hidden inside marshmallows that are torched until they have a creme brulee crisp coating.

Now Ansel has decided to use his super powers to put a twist on tacos. And he's called in an expert: Alex Stupak, king of the Empellon empire, with a whole restaurant, al Pastor, dedicated to tacos, as well as a history of making great desserts. Stupak also just happens to be an F&W Best New Chef.

The result is the outstanding Sweet Corn Ice Cream Taco, which will be sold at Dominique Ansel Kitchen in NYC's Greenwich Village for a very limited time, from Friday, July 15 through Sunday July 17. Each taco is comprised of a waffle cone shell, made from masa. It's stuffed with homemade corn ice cream with a swirl of roasted corn caramel inside. It's served with lime and sea salt, and a smokey pasilla salsa verde.

If you want to watch the magic of an Ansel and Stupak ice cream taco, tune into F&W's Facebook page to see it made LIVE! this afternoon, July 12, at 1pm EST. We can't think of a better way to celebrate Taco Tuesday in the summer.



