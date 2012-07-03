Presidential Fried Chicken

© Tina Rupp / Fried Chicken

In preparation for Independence Day, The Awl presents every president's favorite comfort foods as gathered from historical accounts, birthday dinner menus and recipe cards written by first ladies. While the list certainly shows changes in American taste—George Washington was a fan of sliced tongue while Barack Obama favors nachos—there's one dish that persists through the years: fried chicken (though squirrel was also popular through the late 1800s). It's listed as a preference of 5th president James Monroe, 26th Theodore Roosevelt and 33rd Harry Truman. This Super-Crispy Fried Chicken is brined overnight for incredibly juicy meat that makes a comforting meal in any house, white or otherwise.

