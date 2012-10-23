Presidential Food Fight: Boston vs. Chicago

With the presidential election looming, it’s not just the two candidates engaging in rivalry. President Barack Obama's hometown of Chicago and former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney's Boston (the site of his election night party) have joined in the fight. It’s the Chicago dog versus the grinder, deep-dish versus thin-crust, the South Side versus the North End. In Boston’s corner we have Jamie Bissonnette, the chef and partner of Coppa and Toro, who champions Boston’s vibrant, casual epicurean attitude of “eat often, drink often and have fun.” Representing Chicago is Top Chef season 4 winner and chef-owner of Girl and the Goat, Stephanie Izard, who believes that Chicago’s explosion of new restaurants and chefs will take her city over the edge. “It’s a really exciting time in Chicago,” Izard says. “I can hardly keep up.” Here, the chefs square off in a categorical comparison of the two great cities. Val D'Aquila (Pizzeria Regina), © Mark Susina (Bar Deville), © Emily Johnston Anderson (Ruxbin), Courtesy of Staff Meal Truck (Staff Meal Truck), © Theo Morrison (Harpoon Beer), © Paul Howey (Al's Beef), © Coco Knudsen (Chef Louis Dibiccari), © iStockphoto (Italian Flag, Korean Flag, Doughnut)." src="https://www.foodandwine.com/assets/images/201210-b-boston-vs-chicago-charticle.jpg/variations/original.jpg" alt="Boston vs Chicago: Jamie Bissonnette & Stephanie Izard" width="600" height="1990" align="left" />

Photographs: © Val D'Aquila (Pizzeria Regina), © Mark Susina (Bar Deville), © Emily Johnston Anderson (Ruxbin), Courtesy of Staff Meal Truck (Staff Meal Truck), © Theo Morrison (Harpoon Beer), © Paul Howey (Al's Beef), © Coco Knudsen (Chef Louis DiBiccari), © iStockphoto (Italian Flag, Korean Flag, Doughnut).





