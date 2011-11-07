Prep Thanksgiving Questions for Live Chat

November 07, 2011

Moroccan Roasted Chicken Recipe

Moroccan Roasted ChickenFood & Wine’s Senior Recipe Developer, Grace Parisi, returns for part two of her live Thanksgiving chat series tomorrow, Tuesday November 8, at 2 p.m. ET on Facebook. Taking over our fan page, Parisi will answer all holiday questions on topics ranging from fast appetizers and showstopping sides to what you should be making ahead of time, starting now. For a roasting warm-up tonight, Parisi's Moroccan Roasted Chicken, rubbed with paprika, coriander and cinnamon, among other spices, makes a fantastic fall meal.

