Pre-Thanksgiving Shumai Party

Heaven’s Dog Shumai

It's easy to get wrapped up in the Thanksgiving recipe frenzy, but there are still a few more nights left to cook something far removed from turkey or cranberry sauce. Yesterday in the Food & Wine Test Kitchen, we stuffed and steamed delicious shumai (left) from San Francisco's Heaven’s Dog. The filling combined hand-chopped fatty pork shoulder, shrimp and shiitake mushrooms, all seasoned with fish sauce, soy and sugar.

These addictive little bites were so popular among staff that we had to announce a two-shumai-per-person policy. That recipe will be featured in F&W’s Cocktails 2012 book, but with a little help from Senior Recipe Developer Grace Parisi’s demonstration, you can easily whip up these Pork-and-Kimchi Dumplings this weekend.

