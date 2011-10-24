Practice Poultry Roasting with Michael Chiarello’s Roast Brined Chicken

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

© Cedric Angeles

Roast Brined Chicken

Thanksgiving is one month from today. Are you ready? While cooking an entire trial meal would be ridiculous, dusting off your roasting skills is not a bad idea. A practice run using Michael Chiarello’s juicy Roast Brined Chicken with Raisin and Pine Nut Agrodolce will help sharpen two important turkey techniques—roasting and brining. Just like an ideal Thanksgiving turkey, this recipe’s leftovers are still delicious the next day, even at room temperature.

Related: F&W's Ultimate Thanksgiving Recipe Guide

Turkey Roasting Tips