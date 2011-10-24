Practice Poultry Roasting with Michael Chiarello’s Roast Brined Chicken

Food & Wine
October 24, 2011

 

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

 Roast Brined Chicken

© Cedric Angeles
Roast Brined Chicken

Thanksgiving is one month from today. Are you ready? While cooking an entire trial meal would be ridiculous, dusting off your roasting skills is not a bad idea. A practice run using Michael Chiarello’s juicy Roast Brined Chicken with Raisin and Pine Nut Agrodolce will help sharpen two important turkey techniques—roasting and brining. Just like an ideal Thanksgiving turkey, this recipe’s leftovers are still delicious the next day, even at room temperature.

 

Related: F&W's Ultimate Thanksgiving Recipe Guide
Turkey Roasting Tips

 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up