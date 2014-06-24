Practice Makes Perfect Octopus

F&W Editors
June 24, 2014

At Lincoln in Portland, Oregon, chef Jenn Louis is known for her perfectly tender octopus. To make it, Louis first braises the octopus, then grills it, then tosses it with a touch of sherry vinaigrette laced with pimentón and serves it with a seasonal salad.

It’s not the dish’s texture, flavors or presentation that Louis appreciates so much—it’s the effort that went into creating the dish that she loves. “What I like best about it is it took some work,” she says. “The first time I made octopus, it was terrible. I made myself really think about it, read about it a lot and practice.”

