A Powerball Winner’s Grocery List

Your odds of winning this week’s record Powerball jackpot, which stands at $1.5 billion, are very, very low: one in 292 million. But if you do happen to match all six numbers, we want you to be prepared. Here's a shopping list fit for a billionaire, loaded with the world's most expensive foods. They won't really make a dent in your winnings, but they'll get you accustomed to the good life in a hurry.

White Caviar

Most typical grocery lists include eggs, but chicken eggs just won’t do for a billionaire. Instead, opt for some seriously opulent caviar. Follow this guide to finding your ideal roe or go all out and buy a few tins of Almas, white caviar from albino sturgeon. At more than $700 per ounce, it’s a good deal more expensive than your standard dozen jumbo eggs, but your breakfasts will be that much better.

Bespoke Olive Oil

Olive oil has a place in a Powerball winner's pantry. But instead of the usual bottle of extra virgin, you'll want Lamda, a luxury Greek olive oil. Hand-bottled and made with olives grown on some of Greece’s oldest trees, the oil regularly sells for about $72 a bottle. That might seem steep, but it’s nothing compared to the personalized bottle service the company offers. About $15,000 will get you a glass flask of olive oil made from specially selected, hand-picked olives, embossed with your signature.

Donkey Cheese

Now that you’re a billionaire, you can afford the really good stuff: donkey milk cheese. Serbian pule cheese doesn't come from any old Serbian donkey. It’s made with milk from a specific herd of Balkan donkeys, which produce enough milk to make only 200 pounds of cheese a year—hence the $576-per-pound price tag.

Vintage Steak

French butcher Alexandre Polmard ages his cote de boeuf for up to 15 years, storing it at a chilly -45 degrees Fahrenheit and blasting it with 75 mile-per-hour breezes. The price for these ultra-tender steaks? A mere $3,200.

Hop Shoots

No asparagus or green beans on this shopping list. The ultra-rich get their daily dose of greenery from hop shoots, the hop plant’s non-flowering skinny, green tendrils. Almost impossible to pick and in season for a very short time, the shoots can go for up to €1,000 per kilo ($1,085 for about two pounds).