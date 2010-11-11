Power Eating in NYC: Matt Lightner

© Nigel Parry

Matt Lightner Celebrated His Eater Award by Eating. A lot.I’m always proud of F&W’s Best New Chefs. And I’m especially proud of them when they come to New York City to pick up their Eater Awards and spend a day eating around like they’re gearing up for a Biggest Loser audition. Take Matt Lightner, F&W Best New Chef 2010 at Castagna, who won two Eater awards, for Restaurant of the Year and Chef of the Year for Portland, OR. Here’s what he did when he was in town in a 24-hour period:

*Nine-course dinner at WD-50 (highlights: egg ravioli and liquid-center foie gras).

*Late-night lamb burgers at the Breslin.

*Four-hour lunch at Eleven Madison Park (highlights: chicken velouté with truffle toasts; venison with pickled cabbage).



*Eater’s after-party spread at Burger & Barrel. “[B&B’s chef/owner] Josh Capon comes out, and he’s like ‘eat the burger.’ You don’t say no to him, no matter how many courses you had at Eleven Madison.”



Wow. And what was Lightner going to do when he got back to Portland? Open up his Eater Award (actually a can of tomatoes) and make Bolognese sauce.

