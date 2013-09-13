Portland's Best Places to Drink Wine

F&W's October issue is dedicated to wine. Here, fantastic spots to drink it in Portland, Oregon.

The Bent Brick

A gastropub by F&W Best New Chef 2004 Scott Dolich, offering more than a dozen Pacific Northwest wines on tap. thebentbrick.com

Higgins

The best place in town to try reserve vintages from producers like Eyrie. higginsportland.com

Imperial

Chef Vitaly Paley's new modern Pacific Northwest restaurant. Kimberly Paley's wine list is an A–Z guide to the top Willamette Valley producers. imperialpdx.com

Raven & Rose

A historic carriage house from the 1880s, beautifully renovated, with wood-oven, farmhouse cooking. The wine list includes Abacela and other producers from southern Oregon, an up-and-coming part of the state. ravenandrosepdx.com

Sauvage

An offshoot of the adjacent Fausse Piste urban winery, this tiny oeno-pub serves local game and seafood alongside its small-production, naturally fermented wines. sauvagepdx.com

