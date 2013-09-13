Portland's Best Places to Drink Wine

Ivy Manning
September 13, 2013

F&W's October issue is dedicated to wine. Here, fantastic spots to drink it in Portland, Oregon.

The Bent Brick
A gastropub by F&W Best New Chef 2004 Scott Dolich, offering more than a dozen Pacific Northwest wines on tap. thebentbrick.com

Higgins
The best place in town to try reserve vintages from producers like Eyrie. higginsportland.com

Imperial
Chef Vitaly Paley's new modern Pacific Northwest restaurant. Kimberly Paley's wine list is an A–Z guide to the top Willamette Valley producers. imperialpdx.com

Raven & Rose
A historic carriage house from the 1880s, beautifully renovated, with wood-oven, farmhouse cooking. The wine list includes Abacela and other producers from southern Oregon, an up-and-coming part of the state. ravenandrosepdx.com

Sauvage
An offshoot of the adjacent Fausse Piste urban winery, this tiny oeno-pub serves local game and seafood alongside its small-production, naturally fermented wines. sauvagepdx.com

Related: Fantastic Portland Restaurants
Portland Travel Tips
Chef Jenn Louis's Insider Portland Guide

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up