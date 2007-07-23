Pork's Fresh Chops

I just tasted one of the best pieces of pig we’ve ever tried in our test kitchen. (Actually, I can still taste it; I better eat a mint... That’s better.) These sweet, succulent bites came from a new cut of pork that most closely resembles a double lamb chop: a fist of juicy meat attached to two frenched bones. (The ribs come from the blade end of the pork loin, closest to the shoulder; the pork is the meatiest portion of the well-marbled shoulder itself.) The cut was developed by Tracy O’Grady, the chef at Willow in Arlington, Virginia, and launched last month—with the National Pork Board behind her—at a charity cook-off in Chicago. For now, the “two-bone rib racks” are only available to consumers from Paradise Meats for $7.99/pound (a steal if you ask me). If I’m worth my bacon, though, I bet we’ll start seeing this cut all over the place. Which brings up an important question: Can one patent a cut of meat?