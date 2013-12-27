Pork Chops + Escarole = Dinner in 12 Minutes

In F&W's December issue, Test Kitchen genius Kay Chun reveals a remarkably low-effort recipe that makes an impressive dinner for two in just 12 minutes. The trick is starting pork chops in a cast-iron skillet, then transferring the chops to the oven and using their juices as the base for a simple warm caesar dressing. "Once the anchovy hits the skillet and melds with the pork juices, you've got instant umami," says Chun.

Recipe: Skillet Pork Chops with Warm Escarole Caesar

