Popeye-Inspired Chicken Should Not Affect Hair Growth

© Tina Rupp

A British publisher will release The Popeye Cookbook in October—a health-focused tome featuring plenty of spinach and olive oil to celebrate the sailor and his gangly paramour, Olive Oyl. “These recipes are meant to build you up, give you hair on your chest and immediate strength,” the firm’s marketing director told The Guardian this week. As appealing as that sounds, you will not wake up with extra fur after making this healthy recipe for Sautéed Chicken with Olives, Capers and Roasted Lemons, served with baby spinach.