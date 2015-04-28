Pop Tarts and Curried Popcorn: Inside Opening Night at Comfort Food Hot Spot BDK

"What's burning? Have you checked the Pop Tarts?" asks chef Heather Terhune.

F&W Editors
April 28, 2015

"What's burning? Have you checked the Pop Tarts?" asks chef Heather Terhune. Watch as Chefs Feed documents the incredible (and chaotic) opening of San Francisco's comfort-food-centric BDK.

Food & Wine is partnering with Chefs Feed, a brilliant chef-driven guide to the country's best restaurants and dishes (now available as an app), to bring you a series of gorgeous videos featuring the country's best cooking talents. Check back each week for a new installment.

