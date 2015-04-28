Pop Tarts and Curried Popcorn: Inside Opening Night at Comfort Food Hot Spot BDK

"What's burning? Have you checked the Pop Tarts?" asks chef Heather Terhune. Watch as Chefs Feed documents the incredible (and chaotic) opening of San Francisco's comfort-food-centric BDK.

Food & Wine is partnering with Chefs Feed, a brilliant chef-driven guide to the country's best restaurants and dishes (now available as an app), to bring you a series of gorgeous videos featuring the country's best cooking talents. Check back each week for a new installment.

