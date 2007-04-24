P*ONG: Rise of a New Dessert Restaurant

When it’s midnight and you’re looking for a place to eat, it’s good to know that P*ONG, the brand-new Manhattan dessert restaurant from avant-garde pastry chef Pichet Ong, stays open until 1 a.m., even on Sunday. Ong's supercreative menu ranges from savory (the Wagyu carpaccio with shiso pesto cracker is the best-selling dish) to sweet and savory (the white miso parfait with smoked trout roe might sound odd but it’s delicious; the chocolate mousse with delice de bourgogne cheese is more challenging) to, of course, just plain sweet (there's a Vietnamese chocolate tart with an amazing Thai-tea ice cream). In his mod, little space, Ong even offers an ambitious cocktail program, courtesy of Yvan Lemoine of iFood Studios, with drinks like cherry caipirinhas and chocolate mojitos.



While I was hanging out at P*ONG the other night, I also picked up some gossip about the New York City restaurant scene. That when restaurateur Drew Nieporent wants to throw a fund-raiser, he can get some big names to show up. (At a benefit Saturday evening at Tribeca Grill for research on the rare cancer sarcoma, Bruce Springsteen, Elvis Costello, Steven Van Zandt and a whole bunch of Sopranos cast members were in the house.) And that if/when chef Paul Liebrandt takes over the Montrachet space, as Snack first reported, kitchen renovations will be required to accommodate the exceedingly tall Mr. Liebrandt.



